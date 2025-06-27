Transforming Dreams: How SAI's Southern Centre Became a Sporting Powerhouse

The Southern Centre of the Sports Authority of India has rapidly emerged as a top-tier sports facility, drawing praise from athletes like PV Sindhu and Avinash Sable. Extensive upgrades, funded by over Rs 140 crore, have turned it into a hub for world-class training with modern amenities such as smart tracks and advanced labs.

Athletes benefit from facilities like the athletic smart track, which collates critical performance data, and a recovery centre that rivals international standards. Sable, for instance, cites the centre's evolution as a key factor in his training success. New infrastructure enhancements include state-of-the-art labs for sports psychology and biomechanics.

Notably, the centre houses a research kitchen crafting specialised nutrition, and has developed diet plans for para-athletes. In addition to hosting national camps, it plays a pivotal role in coordinating events across southern states. Anju Bobby George hails the centre's growth as a realization of a long-held vision for Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)