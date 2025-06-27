Left Menu

Transforming Dreams: How SAI's Southern Centre Became a Sporting Powerhouse

The Sports Authority of India’s Southern Centre has evolved into a premier sports facility with cutting-edge technology, benefiting athletes like PV Sindhu and Avinash Sable. A significant investment transformed it into a top-tier destination for training and innovation, featuring smart tracks, advanced labs, and customised nutrition solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:21 IST
Transforming Dreams: How SAI's Southern Centre Became a Sporting Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Southern Centre of the Sports Authority of India has rapidly emerged as a top-tier sports facility, drawing praise from athletes like PV Sindhu and Avinash Sable. Extensive upgrades, funded by over Rs 140 crore, have turned it into a hub for world-class training with modern amenities such as smart tracks and advanced labs.

Athletes benefit from facilities like the athletic smart track, which collates critical performance data, and a recovery centre that rivals international standards. Sable, for instance, cites the centre's evolution as a key factor in his training success. New infrastructure enhancements include state-of-the-art labs for sports psychology and biomechanics.

Notably, the centre houses a research kitchen crafting specialised nutrition, and has developed diet plans for para-athletes. In addition to hosting national camps, it plays a pivotal role in coordinating events across southern states. Anju Bobby George hails the centre's growth as a realization of a long-held vision for Indian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025