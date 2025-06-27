Left Menu

AITA Shakes Up Leadership Amid Controversy

The All India Tennis Association Executive Committee removed Anil Dhupar as Secretary General after he exceeded the age limit stipulated in the Sports Code. Sunder Iyer assumes the interim role amid ongoing court proceedings. The situation remains contentious, highlighting governance challenges within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:29 IST
Anil Dhupar
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) Executive Committee has ousted Anil Dhupar from his role as Secretary General following his breach of the age limit set by the Sports Code. The decision, passed by a 3/4th majority of the committee, places joint secretary Sunder Iyer as interim secretary, with the authority to respond to a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court contesting the validity of AITA's recent elections.

Despite the legal wrangling, Dhupar insists on his legitimacy as Secretary General, citing the sub-judice status of the electoral issue. He contends that a new appointment cannot be made until a court vacancy is declared and hints at potential legal action in response to his removal.

Amidst this internal dispute, the federation continues to focus on future initiatives, forming a five-member committee to assist Iyer with legal matters and considering international tournament bids. The broader implications highlight ongoing governance and compliance challenges within India's tennis administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

