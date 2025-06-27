Seamus Coleman Extends Everton Legacy for Stadium Debut
Seamus Coleman, Everton's captain, has extended his contract for another year to lead the team into its new stadium. Despite a recent injury, Coleman remains eager to contribute to Everton's future under the club's ambitious new owners. The extension reflects his dedication to the club.
Everton's captain, Seamus Coleman, has signed a one-year contract extension, ensuring he will lead the club into their new stadium. The 36-year-old Ireland international extended his stay at the club just days before his previous contract would have expired.
Coleman's decision was partly motivated by the opportunity to continue contributing to Everton's future plans under the ownership of the Friedkin Group. Despite suffering a thigh injury in Everton's final game last month, he is expected to recover in time for the next season.
Coleman's leadership and experience will be pivotal as the club looks to build on its history and achievements. His manager, David Moyes, praised him as a key figure in the club's transition into a promising new epoch.
