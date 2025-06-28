Left Menu

Jayasuriya's Five-Wicket Masterclass Leads Sri Lanka to Series Victory

Prabath Jayasuriya's exceptional spin bowling helped Sri Lanka secure a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the second test match, winning the series 1-0. Jayasuriya claimed a five-wicket haul, leading his team to triumph. The match witnessed outstanding performances from Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lankan bowlers, diminishing Bangladesh's batting efforts.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya delivered an extraordinary performance, taking his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, guiding Sri Lanka to a commanding win over Bangladesh. The innings victory in the second Test Match secured Sri Lanka a 1-0 series win.

The fourth day began with Bangladesh struggling at 115 for six, needing 97 more runs to force Sri Lanka to bat again. However, the resistance faltered rapidly as Jayasuriya dismantled the tail, claiming three of the last four wickets at the Singhalese Sports Club.

The standout performances of opener Pathum Nissanka, scoring a brilliant century, alongside half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, ensured Sri Lanka's dominant first-innings total of 458. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto announced his decision to step down as Test captain post-match, citing the need for leadership consistency across formats.

