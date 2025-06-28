Left Menu

India Eyes Momentum Against Timor Leste in AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Following a commanding win against Mongolia, the Indian women's football team aims to maintain its winning streak in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Timor Leste. Despite Timor Leste's low ranking, Coach Crispin Chettri anticipates a strong defensive display from the Southeast Asian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chiangmai | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:13 IST
The Indian women's football team is set to build on its recent thumping victory against Mongolia as they prepare to face Timor Leste in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Sunday. With the group currently topped by Iraq, India, and Thailand both sit at three points, highlighting the competitive nature of the fixtures.

Crispin Chettri, India's coach, acknowledged Timor Leste's strong defensive organization despite their lower ranking. Coming into this match, the Indian side had the chance to assess their competition closely. Timor Leste's preference for counter-attacks and ball control is expected to challenge the Indian team's tactics.

With a five-day preparation window, the Indian team utilized their time wisely through drills and strategy sessions, ensuring they are physically and mentally prepared for the upcoming tight schedule, which sees them playing three matches in quick succession. According to Chettri, balancing recovery with strategic rest is vital for optimal performance.

