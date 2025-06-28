India Eyes Momentum Against Timor Leste in AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian women's football team is set to build on its recent thumping victory against Mongolia as they prepare to face Timor Leste in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Sunday. With the group currently topped by Iraq, India, and Thailand both sit at three points, highlighting the competitive nature of the fixtures.

Crispin Chettri, India's coach, acknowledged Timor Leste's strong defensive organization despite their lower ranking. Coming into this match, the Indian side had the chance to assess their competition closely. Timor Leste's preference for counter-attacks and ball control is expected to challenge the Indian team's tactics.

With a five-day preparation window, the Indian team utilized their time wisely through drills and strategy sessions, ensuring they are physically and mentally prepared for the upcoming tight schedule, which sees them playing three matches in quick succession. According to Chettri, balancing recovery with strategic rest is vital for optimal performance.