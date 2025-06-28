Left Menu

India Regains Glory: Triumph at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship

India, led by Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani, clinched the team gold at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship, defeating Malaysia 3-1. This marks India's fifth gold in the tournament, with Damani and Advani playing pivotal roles in the final and semifinals against Hong Kong.

India's snooker champions, Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani, secured another triumph by winning the team gold at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship. The victory over Malaysia, with a score of 3-1, marks India's fifth such gold at the prestigious event.

The Indian duo showed remarkable resolve, especially in their comeback during the semifinals against Hong Kong-1. Aditya Mehta's absence due to a neck niggle did not deter the team as Damani's decisive 33 clearance buoyed their performance, propelling them into the final with renewed vigor.

In the final, despite an early setback, Advani and Damani showcased exceptional skills. Damani's impressive break of 52 set the tone, while Advani's precise safety play ensured they stayed ahead, ultimately clinching victory and reaffirming their status as champions.

