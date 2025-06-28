India Regains Glory: Triumph at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship

India's snooker champions, Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani, secured another triumph by winning the team gold at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship. The victory over Malaysia, with a score of 3-1, marks India's fifth such gold at the prestigious event.

The Indian duo showed remarkable resolve, especially in their comeback during the semifinals against Hong Kong-1. Aditya Mehta's absence due to a neck niggle did not deter the team as Damani's decisive 33 clearance buoyed their performance, propelling them into the final with renewed vigor.

In the final, despite an early setback, Advani and Damani showcased exceptional skills. Damani's impressive break of 52 set the tone, while Advani's precise safety play ensured they stayed ahead, ultimately clinching victory and reaffirming their status as champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)