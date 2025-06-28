Left Menu

Talwar's Tenacity Shines at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Saptak Talwar impressively made the cut at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, finishing with a strong 3-under 69 in his second round. Currently tied at 42nd with a total two-under, Talwar's resilience stands out amid a competitive field led by Robin Sciot-Siegrist's commanding 13-under performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Levaudreuil | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:22 IST
Indian golfer Saptak Talwar demonstrated tenacity at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge by making the cut with a second round score of 3-under 69. This performance places him tied at 42nd overall with a combined score of two under par.

Talwar's round included a solid start on the front nine, securing birdies on the second and eighth holes while overcoming a bogey on the sixth. On the back nine, despite a bogey on the 16th hole, birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 18th holes showcased his skill, resulting in a commendable 3-under for the round.

Meanwhile, French golfer Robin Sciot-Siegrist extended his lead with a brilliant 6-under 66, bringing his two-day total to 13-under. Daniel Young finished his round with 4-under 68, securing the second position with a total score of 10-under.

