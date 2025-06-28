Left Menu

Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex: A Boost for County Cricket

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed has signed with Essex for the rest of the English County Championship and the One-Day Cup. The left-arm seamer aims to bolster Essex's squad, bringing his international experience to the field. Ahmed is eager to contribute with Essex currently ranking eighth in Division One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:58 IST
Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex: A Boost for County Cricket
Khaleel Ahmed
  • Country:
  • India

Khaleel Ahmed, the promising Indian pacer, has officially inked a deal with Essex for the remainder of the County Championship and the complete One-Day Cup season. The 27-year-old, known for his left-arm seam, will debut for Essex in their upcoming match against Yorkshire.

Having represented India in 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is, Ahmed's move signals a strategic enhancement of Essex's bowling lineup. Chris Silverwood, the Director of Cricket for Essex, expressed his enthusiasm about Ahmed's signing, citing his impressive performances with India A as a testament to his potential impact.

As Essex holds the eighth position in Division One, Ahmed's arrival is seen as a crucial step toward strengthening their squad. Alongside fellow Indian internationals Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the County circuit, Ahmed's presence promises exciting times for fans and the club alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025