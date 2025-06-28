Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex: A Boost for County Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed, the promising Indian pacer, has officially inked a deal with Essex for the remainder of the County Championship and the complete One-Day Cup season. The 27-year-old, known for his left-arm seam, will debut for Essex in their upcoming match against Yorkshire.

Having represented India in 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is, Ahmed's move signals a strategic enhancement of Essex's bowling lineup. Chris Silverwood, the Director of Cricket for Essex, expressed his enthusiasm about Ahmed's signing, citing his impressive performances with India A as a testament to his potential impact.

As Essex holds the eighth position in Division One, Ahmed's arrival is seen as a crucial step toward strengthening their squad. Alongside fellow Indian internationals Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the County circuit, Ahmed's presence promises exciting times for fans and the club alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)