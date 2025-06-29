Left Menu

Paulinho's Heroic Late Strike Seals Palmeiras' Quarter-Final Slot

Paulinho's extra-time goal secured Palmeiras' 1-0 victory over Botafogo, advancing them to the Club World Cup quarter-finals. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Palmeiras held off Botafogo's attacks, marking their first win against their rivals in nearly two years. They'll face Benfica or Chelsea next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 00:38 IST
Paulinho's Heroic Late Strike Seals Palmeiras' Quarter-Final Slot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter, Paulinho emerged as Palmeiras' savior, scoring a pivotal extra-time goal to clinch a 1-0 victory over Botafogo and secure their spot in the Club World Cup quarter-finals. Despite a red card reducing them to 10 men, Palmeiras stood firm against their fierce rivals.

The match, characterized by intense rivalry, saw Palmeiras capturing their first win over Botafogo in two years. This victory positioned them for a challenging clash against Benfica or Chelsea in the upcoming quarter-final on Friday, once again in Philadelphia.

Botafogo, unable to capitalize on Palmeiras' reduced numbers, struggled to recreate the form that shocked PSG last week. Meanwhile, Palmeiras dominated, with teenage winger Estevao, soon joining Chelsea, providing notable flair down the left flank before being substituted in a tactical move that brought Paulinho into the spotlight.

