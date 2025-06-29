Tobin Heath's Vision: Club World Cup's Future Impact on U.S. Soccer

Tobin Heath, a renowned figure in U.S. soccer with a history of NCAA, Olympic, and World Cup victories, is optimistic about the potential impact of the Club World Cup on American soccer culture. Involvement by international icons like Lionel Messi amplifies the tournament's influence, as high-profile matchups draw significant crowds, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Heath, participating in FIFA's technical study group, expressed awe at the passion witnessed at such events, highlighting a transformative experience during a Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors match. Though only Inter Miami, featuring Messi, advanced to the knockout stage, the anticipation for next year's World Cup in North America remains promising.

However, the tournament is not without criticism. Concerns have been raised about field quality, notably in Charlotte and Orlando. Although the conditions are below European standards, FIFA assures improvements for future events. Despite these challenges, there is optimism about the sustained growth and popularity of soccer in the United States.