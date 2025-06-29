Mexico's Victory Over Saudi Arabia Paves Way for Semi-Finals Clash

In an exhilarating CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match on Saturday, Mexico emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Glendale, Arizona. Key moments included Alexis Vega's scoring strike right after the break and an unfortunate own goal by Abdullah Madu.

Raul Jimenez of Fulham skillfully assisted Alexis Vega's sprint into the box. Although Saudi's keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi initially blocked Vega's effort, the Toluca forward capitalized on the rebound, pushing Mexico ahead in the 49th minute.

Despite their debut status, Saudi Arabia held strong in the first half. However, Mexico's fate was sealed when Matteo Chavez's cross inadvertently deflected off defender Madu into the net in the 81st minute. This secured Mexico's advancement to face Honduras in the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)