Tragic Loss for Football: Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 28, tragically died in a car accident near Zamora, Spain, along with his brother. The Portuguese Football Federation expressed profound loss for Portuguese football. The accident involved a Lamborghini that veered off the road, and autopsies are being conducted in Zamora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:40 IST
In a devastating blow to the world of football, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, aged 28, and his brother were killed in a car crash near Zamora, Spain. The Portuguese Football Federation lamented the loss, calling it irreparable for the sport.

The Castile and Leon regional fire department reported that a vehicle, identified as a Lamborghini, crashed shortly after midnight, erupting into flames. The tragic accident claimed the lives of two men, believed to be Jota and his 26-year-old brother.

Diogo Jota, who recently helped Liverpool secure notable victories, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup, was commemorated for his contributions both to his club and the Portuguese national team, where he played 49 games and won the UEFA Nations League twice.

