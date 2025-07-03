Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Diogo Jota and Brother Die in Car Crash

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically died in a car crash in Spain. The Lamborghini they were in burst into flames after a tyre blowout. Jota was a celebrated player for Liverpool and Portugal. Authorities are investigating, and autopsies are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:23 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Liverpool's forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash on Thursday in northwestern Spain. The crash occurred when their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire, reportedly due to a burst tyre during an overtaking maneuver.

The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the football world, with the Portuguese Football Federation expressing deep sorrow over the loss of 'two champions' who greatly influenced Portuguese football. Autopsies are scheduled at a forensics unit in Zamora as authorities continue their investigation.

Both Jota and Silva's contributions to football were commemorated by officials and fans alike. Jota, who recently celebrated personal milestones, including a marriage, contributed significantly to Liverpool's recent victories and Portugal's successes in the UEFA Nations League. Tributes continue to pour in, with Liverpool FC and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro among those offering condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

