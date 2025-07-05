Left Menu

Soccer-Defiant Wales wear underdog tag with pride ahead of Women's Euro debut

Underestimate us all you want but we know that we're ready for the fight, we're ready for each game and we're ready to be here, be present and take on each team as it comes," Wales captain Angharad James told reporters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 00:43 IST
Wales know that little is expected of them when they take on 2017 champions Netherlands in their opening Women's Euro Group D game on Saturday, but they sent a defiant message to anyone prepared to underestimate them as they make their tournament debut.

The Welsh were handed one of the toughest draws possible when they were grouped with reigning champions England, France and the Dutch, but after qualifying for the tournament they are not just in Switzerland to make up the numbers. Canadian-born coach Rhian Wilkinson, whose mother hailed from Wales, brought in her long-time Canada international teammate Diane Matheson to talk to her players on Thursday, and the rallying cry had the desired effect.

"Diana said it last night -- it's a privilege to be the underdogs and that's the attitude we're going in with. Underestimate us all you want but we know that we're ready for the fight, we're ready for each game and we're ready to be here, be present and take on each team as it comes," Wales captain Angharad James told reporters on Friday. Wales know they will be up against it when they take on a tough Dutch team in Lucerne on Saturday but, no matter how the game goes, the squad will still see their participation as a great success for Welsh football.

"I think for me personally it's been a very long journey, and for most of the group too. It's been something that we've always strived to achieve and we've always come up short but not anymore -- we're here," James said. "To see the Welsh flag and to see Wales being on the biggest stage of all is truly something that I didn't know if I'd be able to experience personally, and to be here today is an honour," she added.

