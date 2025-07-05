Hong Kong's Historic Triumph: Rugby World Cup Qualification Success
Hong Kong secured its maiden qualification for the Rugby World Cup by defeating South Korea at the Asia Rugby Championship. After falling short in the past, they've secured a place in the 2027 tournament. Meanwhile, the UAE aims for a spot, marking Hong Kong as Asia's second qualifier alongside Japan.
Hong Kong made history on Saturday by defeating South Korea 70-22 in Incheon, securing their spot in the Rugby World Cup for the first time through their Asia Rugby Championship success. This victory comes after narrowly missing out on the last two tournaments, paving their way to participate in the expanded 24-team tournament scheduled for Australia in 2027.
The United Arab Emirates also showcased their prowess by overcoming Sri Lanka 29-21 in Colombo on Friday. This second-place finish in the championship means they will face an African nation in July as part of the final qualification process for a World Cup berth.
Hong Kong's victory makes them only the second Asian team, after Japan, to qualify for the World Cup. Japan secured their spot after an impressive third-place finish in their pool at the 2023 tournament in France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
