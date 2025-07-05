Wimbledon Day 6 Drama: Djokovic and Swiatek Lead the Charge

On Saturday, the sixth day of the Wimbledon Championships commenced with intense anticipation as fans gathered under the overcast skies at the All England Club. With temperatures lingering around 20 degrees Celsius, Novak Djokovic resumed his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title, facing fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, a five-time major winner, met American Danielle Collins as the day promised thrilling matches. The day was not short of surprises as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu to progress, and top seeds like Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka made unexpected exits.

On different courts, players like Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur continued to shine, while others faced tough challenges. The drama on Centre Court and beyond solidified Wimbledon as the tennis spectacle of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)