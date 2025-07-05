Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 6 Drama: Djokovic and Swiatek Lead the Charge

The sixth day of Wimbledon saw play start under overcast conditions as top seeds like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek battled for advancement. While Djokovic continued his legendary pursuit and Swiatek faced Collins, other matches delivered surprises with notable exits. The day showcased intense tennis drama on various courts.

On Saturday, the sixth day of the Wimbledon Championships commenced with intense anticipation as fans gathered under the overcast skies at the All England Club. With temperatures lingering around 20 degrees Celsius, Novak Djokovic resumed his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title, facing fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, a five-time major winner, met American Danielle Collins as the day promised thrilling matches. The day was not short of surprises as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu to progress, and top seeds like Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka made unexpected exits.

On different courts, players like Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur continued to shine, while others faced tough challenges. The drama on Centre Court and beyond solidified Wimbledon as the tennis spectacle of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

