France Upsets England in Women's Euro Opener

France clinched a surprise victory against England in the Women's Euro Group D opener, with forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore securing the 2-1 win with their first-half goals. This marked the first defeat for England under manager Sarina Wiegman at Euro finals, halting her unbeaten streak.

Katoto's opener followed a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Elisa De Almeida and Delphine Cascarino. Sandy Baltimore added to the score shortly with a remarkable solo goal. England attempted a late comeback with Keira Walsh's goal, but the French defense held firm to claim victory.

Despite possessing the ball often, England lacked precision, with France exploiting errors effectively. England's manager, Sarina Wiegman, cited tactical missteps for the loss and emphasized France's strong counter-attacking prowess. France's Cascarino, awarded player of the game, expressed confidence in their preparation and execution against the English squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)