France Outshines England: A Strong Start in Women's Euros

France secured a 2-1 victory against England in their Women's Euros Group D opener, marking the first time the reigning champions lost their first match of the tournament. Manager Laurent Bonadei expressed his belief that the team can still improve despite the win, highlighting areas for development.

Updated: 06-07-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 04:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

France delivered a formidable performance against England, commencing their Women's Euros campaign with a 2-1 victory in Group D. According to Les Bleus manager Laurent Bonadei, the team showed strong potential, but still has room for improvement in various areas.

The match in Zurich marked a rare defeat for England in an opening game during a title defense. Despite England's strong start and finish, France capitalized on their opportunities, netting twice in their dominating moments.

Bonadei noted the importance of attention to detail in such high-stakes matches and praised his players for their composure and resilience. He remains focused on continuous improvement to ensure fans remain proud throughout the tournament.

