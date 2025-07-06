France Outshines England: A Strong Start in Women's Euros

France delivered a formidable performance against England, commencing their Women's Euros campaign with a 2-1 victory in Group D. According to Les Bleus manager Laurent Bonadei, the team showed strong potential, but still has room for improvement in various areas.

The match in Zurich marked a rare defeat for England in an opening game during a title defense. Despite England's strong start and finish, France capitalized on their opportunities, netting twice in their dominating moments.

Bonadei noted the importance of attention to detail in such high-stakes matches and praised his players for their composure and resilience. He remains focused on continuous improvement to ensure fans remain proud throughout the tournament.