Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Advances at KPMG Women's Irish Open with Stellar Finish

Diksha Dagar showcased skill at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, advancing to Tied 53rd with a solid birdie finish. Lottie Woad dominated with a bogey-free 67, enhancing her lead. Madelene Sagström and Kirsten Rudgeley remain strong contenders as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kildare | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:56 IST
Diksha Dagar Advances at KPMG Women's Irish Open with Stellar Finish
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Diksha Dagar delivered a commendable performance at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, surging three places to Tied 53rd after an impressive birdie on her final hole. Her consistent play, with rounds of 75-73-73, positions her 2-over as she continues her quest on the Ladies European Tour.

Meanwhile, English amateur Lottie Woad showed exceptional form, achieving a bogey-free 67. Her commanding seven-shot lead sets her apart as the tournament finale approaches. Woad's flawless strokes extend her lead at Carton House, as she seeks to secure the title.

In the fierce competition, Sweden's Madelene Sagström and Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley are holding strong positions, standing second and third respectively. As the tournament draws to a close, these players aim to challenge Woad's dominance and vie for victory.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025