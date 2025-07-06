Diksha Dagar Advances at KPMG Women's Irish Open with Stellar Finish

Diksha Dagar delivered a commendable performance at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, surging three places to Tied 53rd after an impressive birdie on her final hole. Her consistent play, with rounds of 75-73-73, positions her 2-over as she continues her quest on the Ladies European Tour.

Meanwhile, English amateur Lottie Woad showed exceptional form, achieving a bogey-free 67. Her commanding seven-shot lead sets her apart as the tournament finale approaches. Woad's flawless strokes extend her lead at Carton House, as she seeks to secure the title.

In the fierce competition, Sweden's Madelene Sagström and Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley are holding strong positions, standing second and third respectively. As the tournament draws to a close, these players aim to challenge Woad's dominance and vie for victory.