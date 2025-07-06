Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Phenomenal Performance in Edgbaston: A Tribute by Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott praises India's captain, Shubman Gill, for his extraordinary performance in the Edgbaston Test against England. Gill scored 430 runs, impressing with his skill reminiscent of Virat Kohli. Trott, who coaches Afghanistan, reflects on Gill's mastery and his future potential in international cricket.

Updated: 06-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:36 IST
In an Edgbaston Test brimming with standout performances, Shubman Gill emerged as a cricketing maestro, drawing admiration from former England batter Jonathan Trott. Gill's spectacular innings of 269 and 161 have set him as the player with the second-highest individual aggregate in a single Test, leaving an indelible mark on cricket history.

Trott, who witnessed Gill's skills firsthand, likened his batting finesse to the legendary Virat Kohli, emphasizing the inherent brilliance that Gill displayed through pure cricket shots, sans any reckless slogging. The innings were a testament to Gill's potential, suggesting a promising future filled with landmark victories.

Beyond Edgbaston, Trott's acknowledgment of Gill's achievement gains further credence from his role as the current coach of Afghanistan, leading them to the T20 World Cup semi-final in 2024. For cricket aficionados, Gill's innings represent a harbinger of an exciting era for Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

