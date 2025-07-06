Left Menu

Odisha Launches Pro T20 League for Cricket Enthusiasts

The Odisha Cricket Association is set to launch the Odisha Pro T20 League in September, featuring six franchise teams. The tournament aims to foster emerging talent by providing competitive platforms and exposure. Organizations are invited to participate in franchise ownership, and selection will be merit-based, focusing on cricket development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is making waves in Indian domestic cricket with the announcement of the Odisha Pro T20 League, a franchise-based tournament debuting in September.

The league, comprising six teams, aims to serve as a premier platform for nurturing emerging talent. It promises players high-intensity competition and exposure alongside some of the sport's finest athletes, the OCA stated.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera expressed confidence that the league will significantly impact domestic cricket in India. Franchise ownership invitations have been extended to interested organizations, with a merit-based selection process emphasizing long-term cricket development in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

