Sweden's Women's Euro Team Juggles Fun and Fitness in Switzerland

Sweden's Women's Euro team, while primarily focused on their sporting pursuits, is finding creative ways to unwind in Switzerland. In their downtime, players, including defender Magdalena Eriksson, engage in activities from board games to bracelet-making. However, casual downtime can quickly turn competitive.

Eriksson admits to having a fierce competitive streak, which is shared by many on the team. Fellow player Hanna Bennison pointed out that some senior members like Magda, Filippa Angeldahl, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd are known for their competitiveness. Despite these rivalries, the team enjoys relaxing bike rides to nearby lakes.

As they prepare for their next matches, the Swedish players benefit from the hotel's comprehensive gym and recovery facilities. Eriksson, recovering from an injury, highlights the importance of these amenities. Despite the snow and ice they love, none have tackled the hotel's ice rink yet, focusing instead on their preparations for the upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)