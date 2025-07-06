Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs: Wimbledon Day Seven Recap

The seventh day of the Wimbledon tennis championships was filled with excitement as British player Cameron Norrie emerged victorious over Chile's Nicolas Jarry in a five-set thriller. Norrie's tenacity earned him a place in the quarter-finals after over four hours on the court.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka showed her skill and determination by defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens, securing her quarter-final berth. Rain temporarily halted plays on outdoor courts, while matches on Centre Court and Court One continued under closed roofs.

Elsewhere, renowned players like Novak Djokovic, Karen Khachanov, and Jannik Sinner confidently progressed, with Djokovic celebrating a milestone by reaching the last 16. The day reflected high stakes and fierce competition, a testament to the world-class nature of this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)