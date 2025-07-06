Caroline Graham Hansen's Late Heroics Keep Norway's Euro Dreams Alive

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen delivered a last-minute masterpiece, propelling her team to a 2-1 triumph over Finland in the Women's European Championship on Sunday.

The victory, cemented by Hansen's dazzling footwork and precise shot in the 84th minute, kept Norway undefeated and at the top of Group A.

Norway could confirm their quarter-final spot if hosts beat Iceland. Meanwhile, Finland faces a decisive match against Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)