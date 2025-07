Alcaraz's Wimbledon Quest Continues: Triumphs Over Rublev in Intense Battle

Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a third successive Wimbledon title by overcoming a formidable challenge from Andrey Rublev in the fourth round on Sunday. Despite an early setback, the Spanish second seed triumphed 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Alcaraz initially struggled, trailing 4-1 in the first set, but quickly regained his composure. Although Rublev seized the first set in a tiebreak, Alcaraz found his rhythm, capitalizing on his opponent's mistakes and showcasing his champion form.

The fourth set saw Alcaraz in commanding form, sealing his 22nd consecutive victory and booking a quarterfinal clash against Britain's Cameron Norrie. This hard-fought win solidifies Alcaraz's position as a firm favorite for the Wimbledon crown.

(With inputs from agencies.)