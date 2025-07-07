Drama Unfolds on Day Seven at Wimbledon
The seventh day at Wimbledon was highlighted by intense matches, unexpected victories, and controversial technology issues. Carlos Alcaraz overcame an early scare to defeat Andrey Rublev. Meanwhile, glitches in the line-calling system drew criticism. Rain caused delays, but the action continued on courts with roofs.
On the seventh day of Wimbledon, tennis fans were kept on the edge of their seats with thrilling matches and several upsets. Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, seeded second, overcame an early challenge to oust Andrey Rublev in a four-set match. Alcaraz's tenacity ensured his place in the tournament's next round.
However, the day was not without controversy. Wimbledon's line-calling technology faced backlash after a glitch disrupted the proceedings, leading to frustrations among players and fans alike. This mishap reignited discussions on the reliability of technology in sports.
The weather also played its part, with rain halting play temporarily on the outside courts. Matches on Centre Court and Court One continued under closed roofs, allowing spectators to enjoy uninterrupted action.
