Anisimova Halts Noskova's Czech Three-Peat Dream in Wimbledon Thriller
Amanda Anisimova ended Linda Noskova's bid to replicate Czech success at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory. Facing a tough challenge, Anisimova regrouped from a deficit to win. The American advances to the quarter-finals, overcoming past challenges to triumph on a soggy Wimbledon day.
In an intense Wimbledon showdown, Amanda Anisimova dashed Linda Noskova's hopes of a Czech hat-trick as the American tennis star delivered a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory to advance into the quarter-finals on Sunday.
The match was a dramatic tussle that saw Anisimova, the 13th seed, overcome a spirited challenge from Noskova, who was aiming to emulate the successes of fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.
Played under a closed roof, the duel thrilled the few spectators present as Anisimova rallied from being down 3-1 in the final set, showcasing resilience and determination on Court One.
