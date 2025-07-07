Left Menu

Anisimova Halts Noskova's Czech Three-Peat Dream in Wimbledon Thriller

Amanda Anisimova ended Linda Noskova's bid to replicate Czech success at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory. Facing a tough challenge, Anisimova regrouped from a deficit to win. The American advances to the quarter-finals, overcoming past challenges to triumph on a soggy Wimbledon day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 03:50 IST
Anisimova Halts Noskova's Czech Three-Peat Dream in Wimbledon Thriller
Amanda Anisimova

In an intense Wimbledon showdown, Amanda Anisimova dashed Linda Noskova's hopes of a Czech hat-trick as the American tennis star delivered a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory to advance into the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The match was a dramatic tussle that saw Anisimova, the 13th seed, overcome a spirited challenge from Noskova, who was aiming to emulate the successes of fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Played under a closed roof, the duel thrilled the few spectators present as Anisimova rallied from being down 3-1 in the final set, showcasing resilience and determination on Court One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025