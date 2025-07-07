Anisimova Halts Noskova's Czech Three-Peat Dream in Wimbledon Thriller

In an intense Wimbledon showdown, Amanda Anisimova dashed Linda Noskova's hopes of a Czech hat-trick as the American tennis star delivered a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory to advance into the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The match was a dramatic tussle that saw Anisimova, the 13th seed, overcome a spirited challenge from Noskova, who was aiming to emulate the successes of fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Played under a closed roof, the duel thrilled the few spectators present as Anisimova rallied from being down 3-1 in the final set, showcasing resilience and determination on Court One.

