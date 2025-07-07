India A Men's Hockey Team Embarks on Challenging European Tour

The India A Men's Hockey Team is gearing up for an ambitious European tour, commencing with a match against Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Organized by Hockey India, the tour comprises eight matches against some of Europe's leading teams, designed to provide seasoned exposure for emerging players.

Captain Sanjay, who leads a squad rich in experience and youthful promise, expressed enthusiasm for the tour, calling it a vital opportunity. 'The games will be challenging, and we're eager to measure ourselves against these formidable teams,' he stated. Sanjay emphasized the value of the squad's diverse experience as a significant advantage.

The team will face Ireland, France, and the Netherlands twice, alongside one match each against England and Belgium. Sanjay noted the importance of these high-stakes matches in gauging the national squad's depth and preparing for future senior team inclusion. 'We understand the challenges of playing abroad and are well-prepared, thanks in part to our senior players' mentoring of younger team members,' he added.

The initial match against Ireland marks not just the beginning of the tour but a pivotal step for players aspiring to break into India's senior team. Sanjay described the tour as a 'stepping stone,' urging players to excel to attract attention from senior coaches and selectors. The team is focused on performance over results, refining their strategies and combinations throughout.

As the squad heads into this two-week tour, Sanjay assures thorough preparation, aiming to showcase their hard work and tactical play. The inaugural match against Ireland is slated for July 8. (ANI)

