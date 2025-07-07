Grand Slam Drama: Surprises and Controversies at Wimbledon Day 8
Day eight of Wimbledon saw grand slam firsts for Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic, who reached their initial quarter-finals. Noteworthy events included an unexpected glitch in the line-calling system, and heated matches featuring Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Cobolli. Wimbledon continues to unfold with thrilling stories and skilled plays.
The eighth day at Wimbledon brought excitement and challenges as players fought for a spot in the quarter-finals. Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic made headlines by reaching their first Grand Slam quarter-finals after their impressive victories.
However, the day was not without its controversies. The Wimbledon line-calling system came under fire due to a significant glitch that impacted some matches, raising questions about the technology's reliability.
As the tournament progresses, standout performances from players like Sabalenka, Alcaraz, and Cobolli continue to capture the audience's attention. Wimbledon remains a stage for drama, talent, and memorable stories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
