Thrilling Upsets and Technology Debates at Wimbledon

In an exhilarating day of tennis at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging match against Alex de Minaur to reach his 16th quarter-final, further solidifying his dominance in the tournament. Djokovic's victory came after more than three hours on the court, showcasing determination and skill.

Meanwhile, the tournament faced other actions off the court as well, with a significant technology debate arising. The line-calling system faced sharp criticism after a notable glitch, resulting in discussions about the reliability of technology in ensuring accurate calls.

Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic both celebrated milestones by reaching their first Grand Slam and Wimbledon quarter-finals, respectively. Flavio Cobolli made headlines by advancing to his first Grand Slam quarters, adding excitement to a day that was filled with both athleticism and administrative challenges.

