Thrilling Upsets and Technology Debates at Wimbledon
The eighth day at Wimbledon saw Novak Djokovic reach his 16th quarter-final, while line-calling technology faced criticism. Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic reached their first Grand Slam and Wimbledon quarter-finals, respectively. Flavio Cobolli also advanced to the quarters amid a legal battle over expansion plans.
In an exhilarating day of tennis at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic overcame a challenging match against Alex de Minaur to reach his 16th quarter-final, further solidifying his dominance in the tournament. Djokovic's victory came after more than three hours on the court, showcasing determination and skill.
Meanwhile, the tournament faced other actions off the court as well, with a significant technology debate arising. The line-calling system faced sharp criticism after a notable glitch, resulting in discussions about the reliability of technology in ensuring accurate calls.
Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic both celebrated milestones by reaching their first Grand Slam and Wimbledon quarter-finals, respectively. Flavio Cobolli made headlines by advancing to his first Grand Slam quarters, adding excitement to a day that was filled with both athleticism and administrative challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
