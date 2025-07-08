Fluminense: Underdogs Embrace 'Us Against the World' in Club World Cup
Fluminense eagerly accept their underdog status ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea. Despite being underestimated, they've advanced by defeating top teams, driven by coach Renato Gaucho's leadership. The focus remains on strategic, cautious gameplay against Chelsea, continuing their unexpected journey.
Fluminense are eagerly embracing their underdog status in the Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea. Led by manager Renato Gaucho, the Brazilian side adopts an 'us against the world' mentality that has fueled their astonishing rise to prominence.
Originally given a mere 0.05% chance of capturing the title, Fluminense defied the predictions, advancing past the group stage and claiming victories over formidable teams. Their journey included holding Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns to draws and defeating Ulsan Hyundai.
Renato Gaucho, age 62, transformed Fluminense from relegation contenders to giant-killers in just three months, guiding them past Champions League runners-up Inter Milan and Al-Hilal. As they prepare for Chelsea, Renato describes the game as 'a game of chess,' emphasizing tactical discipline and ball possession in challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
