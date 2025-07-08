Dramatic Finale: Portugal's Last-Minute Equaliser Keeps Euro Hopes Alive

In a gripping face-off against Italy, Portugal managed to salvage a 1-1 draw in their Women's Euro match thanks to an 89th-minute equaliser by Diana Gomes. This late goal kept their tournament dream alive, nullifying Cristiana Girelli's stunning second-half goal.

Italy's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals faded as Gomes leveled the score for Portugal. The match saw earlier disallowed goals and a charged atmosphere as fans witnessed an emotional roller-coaster on the pitch. Meanwhile, Spain secured their quarter-final spot with a commanding win over Belgium.

Portugal's resilience shone through in this tense match, notably improving their defense compared to their previous defeat by Spain. However, the night was marred by Ana Borges's late sending-off. The Portuguese team paid tribute to footballer Diogo Jota, donning shirts in his memory.

