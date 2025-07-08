Left Menu

Dramatic Finale: Portugal's Last-Minute Equaliser Keeps Euro Hopes Alive

In a thrilling 1-1 draw with Italy, Portugal's Diana Gomes scored a last-minute equaliser, keeping Portugal's Women's Euro hopes alive. Cristiana Girelli's earlier goal had nearly secured Italy's advancement to the quarter-finals. The intense match was marked by disallowed goals and a heartfelt tribute from the Portuguese players.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping face-off against Italy, Portugal managed to salvage a 1-1 draw in their Women's Euro match thanks to an 89th-minute equaliser by Diana Gomes. This late goal kept their tournament dream alive, nullifying Cristiana Girelli's stunning second-half goal.

Italy's hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals faded as Gomes leveled the score for Portugal. The match saw earlier disallowed goals and a charged atmosphere as fans witnessed an emotional roller-coaster on the pitch. Meanwhile, Spain secured their quarter-final spot with a commanding win over Belgium.

Portugal's resilience shone through in this tense match, notably improving their defense compared to their previous defeat by Spain. However, the night was marred by Ana Borges's late sending-off. The Portuguese team paid tribute to footballer Diogo Jota, donning shirts in his memory.

