India Eyes Historic Fourth Win at Lord's Against England

Team India is poised for the upcoming third Test against England at the legendary Lord's, armed with confidence from past victories and recent successes. As the match starts on Thursday, India aims to continue their triumphant journey from Edgbaston's Test, chasing a fourth win at Lord's.

A glance at history reveals India has clinched victory thrice at Lord's in 19 Tests, with significant wins in 1986, 2014, and the memorable 2021-22 series orchestrated by skipper Virat Kohli. Their first historic win came during the 1986 tour, where Chetan Sharma's five-wicket haul and Vengsarkar's stellar 126* were pivotal in India's 133-run victory.

More recent triumphs included standout performances by Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma in 2014, while in 2021 the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami stunned England with a crucial partnership. As the series stands leveled, all eyes are on skipper Gill to lead India to another historic victory at this hallowed ground.

