Reetika Hooda's Suspension: A Setback for Indian Wrestling

In a major development for Indian wrestling, Reetika Hooda, the nation's first U23 World Champion, faces a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for banned substances. This incident could lead to a four-year ban for the athlete, who is a prominent figure in the sport.

The young wrestler, aged 22, made history by being the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the 76kg heavyweight category. Her urine sample, collected during the selection trials for the Asian Championship on March 15, revealed the presence of prohibited anabolic androgenic steroids.

Despite her current predicament, Reetika contests the test results, expressing her willingness to cooperate fully with NADA and the Wrestling Federation. She is contemplating requesting a 'B sample' test to verify her claims. Previously, Hooda has demonstrated exceptional performance, securing a silver at the Asian Championship and a gold at the UWW Ranking Series in Mongolia, marking her as a formidable competitor.