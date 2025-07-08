Left Menu

Reetika Hooda's Suspension: A Setback for Indian Wrestling

Reetika Hooda, a prominent Indian wrestler, faces provisional suspension by NADA after testing positive for banned substances. This setback threatens her career and potential participation in upcoming championships. She maintains her innocence and considers further testing to contest the findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:11 IST
Reetika Hooda's Suspension: A Setback for Indian Wrestling
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development for Indian wrestling, Reetika Hooda, the nation's first U23 World Champion, faces a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for banned substances. This incident could lead to a four-year ban for the athlete, who is a prominent figure in the sport.

The young wrestler, aged 22, made history by being the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the 76kg heavyweight category. Her urine sample, collected during the selection trials for the Asian Championship on March 15, revealed the presence of prohibited anabolic androgenic steroids.

Despite her current predicament, Reetika contests the test results, expressing her willingness to cooperate fully with NADA and the Wrestling Federation. She is contemplating requesting a 'B sample' test to verify her claims. Previously, Hooda has demonstrated exceptional performance, securing a silver at the Asian Championship and a gold at the UWW Ranking Series in Mongolia, marking her as a formidable competitor.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025