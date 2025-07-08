Germany Edges Closer to Euro 2025 Quarters with Victory Over Denmark
Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark in Euro 2025, placing them close to the quarter-finals. Despite a disallowed goal and challenging VAR decisions, Germany rallied to overcome an early deficit and maintain their dominance in the European championship.
Germany showcased resilience as Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller delivered crucial strikes in a heated battle against Denmark, securing a 2-1 victory that inch them closer to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The victory was hard-fought with two significant VAR decisions ruling against the Germans early on.
Denmark initially led with a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard in the 26th minute, but Germany responded in the second half. Nuesken equalized via a penalty, shortly before Schueller capitalized on a defensive lapse to score the winner.
Despite losing captain Giulia Gwinn to a knee injury earlier in the tournament, Germany's collective strength has kept their Euro campaign strong. Their continued presence in the competition hinges on Poland's result against Sweden in Group C.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Euro 2025
- Denmark
- quarter-finals
- Sjoeke Nuesken
- Lea Schueller
- VAR
- Giulia Gwinn
- football
- sport
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Harvard Ban: A Legal Reprieve for International Students
Harvard vs. Trump's Immigration Clampdown: A Legal Showdown
Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard University, reports AP.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration on Harvard Foreign Student Ban
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Attempt to Bar International Students at Harvard