Germany Edges Closer to Euro 2025 Quarters with Victory Over Denmark

Germany showcased resilience as Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller delivered crucial strikes in a heated battle against Denmark, securing a 2-1 victory that inch them closer to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The victory was hard-fought with two significant VAR decisions ruling against the Germans early on.

Denmark initially led with a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard in the 26th minute, but Germany responded in the second half. Nuesken equalized via a penalty, shortly before Schueller capitalized on a defensive lapse to score the winner.

Despite losing captain Giulia Gwinn to a knee injury earlier in the tournament, Germany's collective strength has kept their Euro campaign strong. Their continued presence in the competition hinges on Poland's result against Sweden in Group C.

