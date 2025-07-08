Left Menu

Germany Edges Closer to Euro 2025 Quarters with Victory Over Denmark

Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller secured a 2-1 victory over Denmark in Euro 2025, placing them close to the quarter-finals. Despite a disallowed goal and challenging VAR decisions, Germany rallied to overcome an early deficit and maintain their dominance in the European championship.

Updated: 08-07-2025 23:54 IST
Germany showcased resilience as Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller delivered crucial strikes in a heated battle against Denmark, securing a 2-1 victory that inch them closer to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The victory was hard-fought with two significant VAR decisions ruling against the Germans early on.

Denmark initially led with a goal from Amalie Vangsgaard in the 26th minute, but Germany responded in the second half. Nuesken equalized via a penalty, shortly before Schueller capitalized on a defensive lapse to score the winner.

Despite losing captain Giulia Gwinn to a knee injury earlier in the tournament, Germany's collective strength has kept their Euro campaign strong. Their continued presence in the competition hinges on Poland's result against Sweden in Group C.

