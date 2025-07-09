German Grit: Into the Euro 2025 Quarters
Germany overcame Denmark 2-1 in Euro 2025, advancing to the quarter-finals. Despite trailing initially and two VAR setbacks, Germany's Nuesken and Schueller scored crucial goals. A determined performance saw Germany turn the tide, despite the absence of captain Giulia Gwinn due to injury.
Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller powered their team to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals with a resolute 2-1 victory over Denmark. Trailing initially with a controversial VAR decision costing them, Germany equalized with a penalty converted by Nuesken in the 56th minute.
The match took a dramatic turn when Schueller seized on a defensive error by Denmark, netting the winning goal. Germany's coach, Christian Wueck, praised his players' unyielding mentality, essential in overturning their first-half deficit and securing the win at St Jakob-Park Stadium.
Despite an early setback when Klara Buehl's goal was deemed offside, the Germans dominated with 27 shots to Denmark's five. The victory was achieved against the backdrop of captain Giulia Gwinn's injury setback, illustrating Germany's depth and determination to conquer Euro 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
