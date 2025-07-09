Sweden Advances in European Championship with Dominant Win Over Poland

In a commanding performance, Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani played a pivotal role as her team secured a 3-0 victory over Poland, advancing to the knockout stages of the women's European Championship. Asllani's contribution was crucial, scoring one and assisting another, ensuring a seamless path forward for her team.

The match saw Sweden's attack dominate, with Asllani and Madelen Janogy hitting the woodwork before Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring. Poland's captain, Ewa Pajor, was effectively contained by the Swedish defense, preventing any significant threat to their lead.

Substitute Lina Hurtig added the third goal, cementing Sweden's triumphant march into the quarter-finals. Asllani, highlighting the team's desire to secure victory against Germany in their upcoming match, expressed satisfaction with her team's performance and focus.

