Left Menu

Sweden Advances in European Championship with Dominant Win Over Poland

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani led her team to a 3-0 victory over Poland, securing a spot in the knockout stages of the women's European Championship. The win eliminated Poland and ensured Germany's progress. Asllani scored and assisted, while Sweden's defense neutralized Poland's threats. Lina Hurtig sealed the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:04 IST
Sweden Advances in European Championship with Dominant Win Over Poland

In a commanding performance, Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani played a pivotal role as her team secured a 3-0 victory over Poland, advancing to the knockout stages of the women's European Championship. Asllani's contribution was crucial, scoring one and assisting another, ensuring a seamless path forward for her team.

The match saw Sweden's attack dominate, with Asllani and Madelen Janogy hitting the woodwork before Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring. Poland's captain, Ewa Pajor, was effectively contained by the Swedish defense, preventing any significant threat to their lead.

Substitute Lina Hurtig added the third goal, cementing Sweden's triumphant march into the quarter-finals. Asllani, highlighting the team's desire to secure victory against Germany in their upcoming match, expressed satisfaction with her team's performance and focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025