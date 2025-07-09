Renato Portaluppi, manager of Fluminense, emphasized the need for greater recognition of Brazilian coaches following the club's memorable performance at the Club World Cup. Despite their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Chelsea, the team's unexpected progress highlighted the potential within Brazil's football management.

Portaluppi, also known as Renato Gaucho, who led the team to a Rio de Janeiro championship as a player in 1995, swiftly reversed Fluminense's fortunes, transforming them from relegation dangers to formidable adversaries. This success, Portaluppi hopes, will alter perceptions of Brazilian coaches both domestically and abroad.

With the Club World Cup spotlighting international talent, South American fans contributed significantly to a lively tournament atmosphere. Reflecting on the journey, Portaluppi assures fans that the team's strong form is set to continue in Brazil, fueling expectations from an elated fan base.

