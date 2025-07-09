Left Menu

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's journey to the Club World Cup semi-final showcases the prowess of Brazilian coaches, as expressed by manager Renato Portaluppi. Over three months, Portaluppi transformed the team from relegation candidates to serious contenders, amidst a backdrop of South American fans creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Updated: 09-07-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:07 IST
Renato Portaluppi, manager of Fluminense, emphasized the need for greater recognition of Brazilian coaches following the club's memorable performance at the Club World Cup. Despite their 2-0 semi-final defeat to Chelsea, the team's unexpected progress highlighted the potential within Brazil's football management.

Portaluppi, also known as Renato Gaucho, who led the team to a Rio de Janeiro championship as a player in 1995, swiftly reversed Fluminense's fortunes, transforming them from relegation dangers to formidable adversaries. This success, Portaluppi hopes, will alter perceptions of Brazilian coaches both domestically and abroad.

With the Club World Cup spotlighting international talent, South American fans contributed significantly to a lively tournament atmosphere. Reflecting on the journey, Portaluppi assures fans that the team's strong form is set to continue in Brazil, fueling expectations from an elated fan base.

