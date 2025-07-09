Left Menu

Kusal Mendis Powers Sri Lanka to Series Win Against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis scored his sixth ODI century to lead the team to a 99-run victory over Bangladesh, securing a 2-1 series win. Mendis was named Player of the Series for his 225 runs in three matches. Bangladesh struggled with partnerships and was all out for 186.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:04 IST
Sri Lanka batter Kushal Mendis (L) and coach Sanath Jayasuriya (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's cricket team celebrated a significant victory on Tuesday, overpowering Bangladesh by 99 runs to secure a 2-1 series victory. The highlight of the decisive match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was Kusal Mendis's superb sixth ODI century.

Mendis delivered an impressive 124 off 115 balls, propelling the host team to reach a formidable total of 285/7. In response, Bangladesh faltered, managing only 186 before being bowled out. Mendis's stellar performance across the series, scoring 225 runs, earned him the Player of the Series accolade.

Reflecting on his performance, Mendis noted the importance of redemption after a missed opportunity in the second game. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz acknowledged the lack of partnerships as critical to their defeat. The teams are set to meet again for a T20I series starting Thursday in Pallekele.

