Left Menu

Empowering the Future: 2025 Rising Stars Women's U-19 Cricket Championship Kicks Off

Cricket West Indies proudly hosts the 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago, spotlighting the region's top young female cricketers. The tournament, pivotal in player development and female cricket growth, features six teams and includes an educational session on key personal development areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:32 IST
Empowering the Future: 2025 Rising Stars Women's U-19 Cricket Championship Kicks Off
Cricket West Indies logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

In a significant stride for women's cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hosting the 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to July 19. This highly anticipated event brings together the best young female cricketers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Windward Islands, last year's runners-up, Leeward Islands, and defending champions Guyana.

This prestigious tournament, now in its fifth year as the CWI Rising Stars Championship, originated in 2009 as an invitational event organized by the Trinidad and Tobago Women's Cricket Association (TTWCA). Following the successful hosting of the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, CWI's Board of Directors decided to fully fund the annual competition, which plays a crucial role in CWI's long-term strategy to develop women's cricket and identify new talent for the West Indies international teams.

A key feature of the championship is the Player Development Session on July 9, focusing on Sports Psychology, Nutrition, Physical Wellness, Personal Branding, Social Media Awareness, and Children's Rights and Protection. CWI's Director of Cricket, Bascombe, emphasized the importance of this tournament as a platform for empowering young women and building confidence. He highlighted its impact on the growth and development of female cricket in the region, noting that it prepares players not just as athletes but as future leaders and role models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025