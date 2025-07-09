Empowering the Future: 2025 Rising Stars Women's U-19 Cricket Championship Kicks Off

In a significant stride for women's cricket, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hosting the 2025 Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship in Trinidad and Tobago from July 8 to July 19. This highly anticipated event brings together the best young female cricketers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Windward Islands, last year's runners-up, Leeward Islands, and defending champions Guyana.

This prestigious tournament, now in its fifth year as the CWI Rising Stars Championship, originated in 2009 as an invitational event organized by the Trinidad and Tobago Women's Cricket Association (TTWCA). Following the successful hosting of the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, CWI's Board of Directors decided to fully fund the annual competition, which plays a crucial role in CWI's long-term strategy to develop women's cricket and identify new talent for the West Indies international teams.

A key feature of the championship is the Player Development Session on July 9, focusing on Sports Psychology, Nutrition, Physical Wellness, Personal Branding, Social Media Awareness, and Children's Rights and Protection. CWI's Director of Cricket, Bascombe, emphasized the importance of this tournament as a platform for empowering young women and building confidence. He highlighted its impact on the growth and development of female cricket in the region, noting that it prepares players not just as athletes but as future leaders and role models.

