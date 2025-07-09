Lions Triumph Amid Injury Woes in Canberra Showdown

The British & Irish Lions secured a hard-fought 36-24 victory against a weakened ACT Brumbies lineup at Canberra Stadium on Wednesday. Despite the win, concerns arose following the injury of fullback Blair Kinghorn, who withdrew from the match early on due to a knee issue.

Led by captain Maro Itoje and guided by flyhalf Finn Russell, head coach Andy Farrell assembled a formidable Lions squad. Their performance setteled some nerves ahead of the series-opener against the Wallabies in Brisbane next week.

After a shaky start conceding an early try, the Lions rallied back, showcasing their offensive prowess by scoring five tries. The victory marked their fourth successive triumph on the Australian tour, following earlier wins against the Western Force, Queensland Reds, and New South Wales Waratahs.

(With inputs from agencies.)