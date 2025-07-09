Jorge Martin's Comeback: The Road to the Czech Grand Prix

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin is gearing up for a significant return at the Czech Grand Prix after overcoming a series of injuries. Following successful testing this Wednesday, his team, Aprilia, confirmed that Martin intends to compete at the upcoming race later this month.

Having suffered wrist and ankle injuries in a pre-season crash, Martin missed the initial three rounds. A subsequent crash during his debut race for Aprilia in Qatar resulted in more severe injuries, including a collapsed lung. Nevertheless, Martin completed 64 laps at the Misano circuit, signaling his readiness for a competitive return subject to medical clearance.

Despite his comeback ambitions, Martin has announced plans to leave Aprilia before the 2026 season. The team expressed their determination to enforce his contractual obligations if necessary. Martin remains out for this week's German Grand Prix as Ducati's Marc Marquez leads the championship standings.

