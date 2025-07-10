Left Menu

Djokovic Eyes Record Eighth Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to defeat Italy's Flavio Cobolli, advancing to his 14th Wimbledon semi-final. Despite Cobolli's initial strong performance, Djokovic secured victory in four sets. He now faces top seed Jannik Sinner next, closing in on a record-equaling eighth Wimbledon title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:09 IST
Djokovic Eyes Record Eighth Wimbledon Title
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic faced an early challenge but managed to secure his spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals, edging closer to a historic eighth win at the renowned tournament. The Serbian tennis star defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli in four dramatic sets: 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Despite Cobolli's impressive comeback in the first set and his powerful display on Centre Court, Djokovic's experience and skill shone through. The former soccer player turned tennis pro fought hard, drawing applause from the crowd with his aggressive play, but he eventually succumbed to Djokovic's dominance.

This victory marks Djokovic's 14th semi-final appearance at the All England Club, setting the stage for a showdown against top seed Jannik Sinner. The win also surpassed Roger Federer's previous record for semi-final appearances at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025