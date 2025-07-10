Djokovic Eyes Record Eighth Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic faced an early challenge but managed to secure his spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals, edging closer to a historic eighth win at the renowned tournament. The Serbian tennis star defeated Italian Flavio Cobolli in four dramatic sets: 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Despite Cobolli's impressive comeback in the first set and his powerful display on Centre Court, Djokovic's experience and skill shone through. The former soccer player turned tennis pro fought hard, drawing applause from the crowd with his aggressive play, but he eventually succumbed to Djokovic's dominance.

This victory marks Djokovic's 14th semi-final appearance at the All England Club, setting the stage for a showdown against top seed Jannik Sinner. The win also surpassed Roger Federer's previous record for semi-final appearances at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)