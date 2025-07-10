Major Upsets and Legal Battles in the World of Sports

This week in sports saw the New York Yankees make the tough decision to designate DJ LeMahieu for assignment after a challenging season and injuries. Similarly, former NBA player Ben McLemore received a prison sentence following his conviction on serious charges.

In Formula One, Red Bull made headlines by replacing longtime team principal Christian Horner with Laurent Mekies, signaling a major shift in team leadership. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders announced a nostalgic return to their 'Super Bowl Era' uniforms, evoking memories of past glory.

In other key sports developments, Eli Manning acknowledged the steep cost associated with investing in the New York Giants, and tennis stars like Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic faced pivotal moments in major tournaments. The Trump administration's lawsuit against California over transgender athletes marks a significant legal and social debate in school sports.