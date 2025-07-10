Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Dominate with Historic T20I Win Against England

Radha Yadav reflects on India's first-ever women's T20I series win against England, highlighting the team's desire to 'create something big.' With a collective effort in spin bowling, India restricted England to 126, securing victory. The team aims for dominance in upcoming series by refining strategies in bowling and fielding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:05 IST
The unwavering ambition to 'create something big' was instrumental in India securing their first-ever women's T20I series win against England. Radha Yadav, who played a pivotal role with her spin bowling, expressed pride in the historic achievement.

Key contributions came from left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Shree Charani, along with Deepti Sharma, who collectively took five wickets. This impressive bowling performance restricted England to a modest 126, which India chased down effectively, securing a 3-1 series lead with one match remaining.

Yadav emphasized the team's desire to dominate further, acknowledging areas for improvement. Despite past challenges, the current atmosphere is 'magical,' and the focus remains on controlling the controllables in bowling, fielding, and batting. The team looks forward to potentially clinching victory in the upcoming ODI series.

