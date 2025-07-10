Paralympic Powerhouse: India's Elite Battle in Open Para Athletics Championship

The spotlight is on two-time Paralympic gold-medalist Sumit Antil, as he headlines the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships at the Kanteerava Stadium this Friday. Serving as the final qualifier for the World Para Athletics Championships, this event is critical for athletes nationwide.

With over 262 competitors, including prominent names like Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Dharambir Nain, the stakes are high. This championship acts as a pivotal platform for selecting the Indian contingent for the upcoming world event in New Delhi.

The Paralympic Committee of India President, Devendra Jhajharia, emphasized the significance of the event as a testament to resilience and excellence. The meet signifies India's readiness to shine on a global stage, as echoed by athletes and organizers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)