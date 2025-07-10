Left Menu

Djokovic's Wimbledon Drama: From Nasty Fall to Semifinals Clash

Novak Djokovic canceled a practice session at Wimbledon following a fall during his quarterfinal match. Despite the mishap, he is preparing to face top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. Both players have experienced physical setbacks but remain focused on advancing in the tournament.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:27 IST
Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, canceled his scheduled practice session on Thursday after suffering a fall during his quarterfinal match victory. The incident occurred as Djokovic, 38, slid on his second match point against Flavio Cobolli, who was ranked as the 22nd seed.

Despite the fall, Djokovic advanced by winning the subsequent two points and now gears up to face number one seed Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday. The All England Club confirmed Djokovic's session cancellation, allowing him the option for a future reschedule.

Both Djokovic and Sinner have had physical setbacks; Sinner also canceled practice after an elbow issue but won against Ben Shelton. Djokovic described his fall as "nasty" and expressed hope to recover in time for his next match.

