Atlanta United President Takes Leave for Cancer Treatment

Atlanta United's president and CEO, Garth Lagerwey, has announced his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment.

The news was shared by United officials on Thursday, highlighting that the prognosis for a full recovery is promising. Although no specific return date has been set, Lagerwey's positive spirit and determination are expected to aid his recovery.

Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of United, praised Lagerwey's resilience. He expressed confidence in the leadership team's ability to manage the club's operations during this period. Chris Henderson, Skate Noftsinger, and Dimitrios Efstathiou will oversee daily functions, ensuring a seamless continuation of the club's activities.