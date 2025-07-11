Atlanta United President Takes Leave for Cancer Treatment
Atlanta United's president and CEO Garth Lagerwey is undergoing cancer treatment, prompting an indefinite leave. Though the timeline for his return is unknown, optimism remains for a full recovery. The club's leadership will continue operations in his absence, providing updates to AMB Sports and Entertainment.
Atlanta United's president and CEO, Garth Lagerwey, has announced his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment.
The news was shared by United officials on Thursday, highlighting that the prognosis for a full recovery is promising. Although no specific return date has been set, Lagerwey's positive spirit and determination are expected to aid his recovery.
Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman of United, praised Lagerwey's resilience. He expressed confidence in the leadership team's ability to manage the club's operations during this period. Chris Henderson, Skate Noftsinger, and Dimitrios Efstathiou will oversee daily functions, ensuring a seamless continuation of the club's activities.
