Left Menu

Mulder's Records Debate: Should He Have Chased Lara's Legacy?

Wiaan Mulder opted not to pursue Brian Lara's highest individual Test score, despite being close. Lara disapproved, urging him to chase the record and create his legacy. Mulder respected Lara's record and chose to prioritize honoring the game. His innings was the fifth highest in Test cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:36 IST
Mulder's Records Debate: Should He Have Chased Lara's Legacy?
Wiaan Mulder
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder's choice not to attempt surpassing Brian Lara's record for the highest individual Test score has stirred opinions, particularly from Lara himself. The cricket legend expressed his hope that Mulder would chase the record for his own legacy.

Approaching Lara's record of 400 runs while at 367, Mulder decided not to pursue it further in a Test against Zimbabwe. He attributed his decision to a respect for Lara's iconic innings against England in 2004.

Despite a conversation with Lara and understanding his perspective that records are meant to be broken, Mulder stands by his decision to honor the spirit of the game, as reinforced by South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025