Mulder's Records Debate: Should He Have Chased Lara's Legacy?

South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder's choice not to attempt surpassing Brian Lara's record for the highest individual Test score has stirred opinions, particularly from Lara himself. The cricket legend expressed his hope that Mulder would chase the record for his own legacy.

Approaching Lara's record of 400 runs while at 367, Mulder decided not to pursue it further in a Test against Zimbabwe. He attributed his decision to a respect for Lara's iconic innings against England in 2004.

Despite a conversation with Lara and understanding his perspective that records are meant to be broken, Mulder stands by his decision to honor the spirit of the game, as reinforced by South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad.

(With inputs from agencies.)