Zverev Withdraws from Swiss Open After Wimbledon Setback

Alexander Zverev pulled out from the Swiss Open in Gstaad due to personal reasons after a disappointing Wimbledon exit. The German player expressed feeling 'empty' post his loss to Arthur Rinderknech and is contemplating therapy. Defending champion Matteo Berrettini will also miss the event due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:19 IST
Alexander Zverev

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The surprising decision comes just days after Zverev's unexpected first-round exit at Wimbledon, where he lost a grueling five-set match against France's Arthur Rinderknech. Following the defeat, Zverev opened up about feeling 'empty' and mentioned possible therapy.

The Swiss Open, classified as an ATP 250 event, announced that Zverev's withdrawal was due to personal reasons. Organizers also revealed that defending champion Matteo Berrettini will not participate because of an injury. Berrettini, much like Zverev, faced an early exit in this year's Wimbledon tournament.

The Swiss Open is scheduled to commence on Monday, marking the absence of two prominent players which will undoubtedly shape the tournament's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

